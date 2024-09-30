Newcastle United teenage winger Trevan Sanusi has been generating the most excitement among the academy graduates and could get an opportunity if injuries afflict the team, according to The Athletic.

The 17-year-old, who has progressed through the different youth ranks at the Tyneside club, impressed with his performances for the first-team in pre-season friendlies against Brest and Girona.

He has also made his international bow with England’s Under-17s and has three appearances to his name.

Sanusi has been training on and off with Eddie Howe’s team for the past six months but is yet to get the nod from the manager to make his debut.

However, Sanusi’s technical ability and dribbling skills have been put up for praise.

Sanusi, a left winger, currently faces competition from the senior players in the team but could get an opportunity in case of injuries.

He is not the only academy player of interest right now with a number of others also impressing.

Among them are 19-year-old defenders Charlie McArthur and Cathal Heffernan and right-back Leo Shahar.