Former Norwich City midfielder David Fox believes that Canaries star Borja Sainz is the only player with some individual magic in the final third for the side.

The Championship side have now won their last two matches by scoring seven goals and Spanish forward Sainz has scored four of them.

He scored an impressive hat-trick against Derby County this weekend to power Norwich to a 3-2 win at Pride Park, a ground which has been a fortress for the Rams.

Fox stressed that the Canaries lost some brilliant individual performers in the recent transfer window and feels that Borja is the only player on the pitch to possess individual magic.

Norwich saw talents such as Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe go during the summer.

The former Canaries star reiterated that Sainz was most probably the only player to create something in the final third during attacking transitions.

“They have lost some very good individual players in the summer”, Fox said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“He [Sainz] is probably the one player on the pitch who has that little bit of individual magic about him, especially in the final third.

“I think he took the team, put it on his back and said come on then, I will sort of carry us a little bit and that’s what it looked like today.

“Any sort of good play did seem to come through him, he has that little bit of magic.

“He has little bit of craft in the final third.”

Sainz will be looking to keep his purple patch going when his side meet Leeds United on Tuesday night in a league clash.