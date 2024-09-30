Former Celtic star Aiden McGeady believes that Brendan Rodgers’ side have nothing to worry about in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Scottish champions have made a flying start to their league campaign as they have secured all 18 points from their first six matches.

They also registered a 5-1 statement win against Slovan Bratislava in their first Champions League clash of the campaign.

McGeady feels that the Bhoys will be again crowned as the Scottish Premiership champions by the end of this season and have nothing to be concerned about on the domestic front.

“They are playing with such confidence, the decisions they made just before the end of the transfer window have strengthened the squad”, McGeady said on the Scottish Football Podcast about his former side.

“[Celtic] had a fantastic result in Europe to kick off that Champions League campaign, where this season everything has been labelled to Brendan Rodgers and his team to actually translate that domestic form into Europe.

“Just in the league, Celtic have nothing to worry about. Obviously that can change, but Celtic are looking so strong.”

The Bhoys have a difficult trip to Germany on Tuesday night when they face Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League clash.

After the European trip, they will be looking to keep their perfect run in the league going when they face Ross County.