Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Portsmouth’s chances of getting points are increasing due to players returning for injury, but thinks that Stoke City will find a way to breach Pompey’s defence.

Portsmouth have yet to register their first win in the Championship and the Pompey squad have been struggling with injuries since the start of the season.

John Mousinho will take his side to Staffordshire on Wednesday to take on Stoke and he is expecting more options to be at his disposal with players returning from injury before that game.

Parkin admitted that Portsmouth’s hopes of picking up points in upcoming matches are increasing with players getting fit and indicated that Mousinho will travel with a much stronger squad to take on the Potters.

However, he thinks that Stoke will find a way to score against Pompey and believes that the game will end in another draw for Portsmouth.

“Pompey’s chances of points much improved with the squad looking a lot healthier”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In show.

“I just think they will score, Stoke.

“I will go for a 1-1, another draw.”

Stoke are also struggling this season and Portsmouth will be keen on securing three points on Wednesday to kickstart their campaign.