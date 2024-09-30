Former Celtic star Sead Haksabanovic has insisted that he is proud to have played for the Bhoys, a club everybody in the world knows.

Haksabanovic was signed by former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2022 and played in a total of 40 games in his first season, making nine goal contributions.

However, following the arrival of Brendan Rodgers, the Montenegro international fell out of favour and he was permanently shipped out this summer.

Despite his relations with the Scottish club having turned sour, Haksabanovic has no regrets about his decision to move to Glasgow to join Celtic.

Giving an insight into his first season at Celtic Park, the winger told Football Scotland: “My first season, I’m happy with that.

“Of course, I wanted to play more. I’m very proud that I can say I played for Celtic in my career.”

Recognising the fact that Celtic are one of the biggest clubs, Haksabanovic added: “It’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“Everybody in the world knows who Celtic are.

“Everywhere I’ve gone in the world, it’s like ‘You’ve played for Celtic!’

“I’m proud that I can say that I’ve played for Celtic.

“I have some Celtic shirts at home and pictures that I’m very proud of.”

The 25-year-old missed his new side Malmo’s Europa League fixture against Rangers last week with a groin injury.