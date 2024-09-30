Former top-flight star Aiden McGeady feels that Kevin Nisbet has joined Aberdeen to get back into the Scotland national team.

The Scottish striker joined Championship outfit Millwall last year from Hibernian in the summer of 2023, but he is back in the Scottish Premiership after a year.

Nisbet has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal from Millwall and McGeady admitted that the Dons made a great acquisition in the shape of Nisbet.

The former Celtic man believes that Nisbet is a fantastic player and he will do well at Pittodrie.

However, McGeady feels that Nisbet is keen on getting back into Steve Clarke’s Scotland team and he feels that is the reason the striker joined Aberdeen.

“I think he [Nisbet] has plans to get back in the Scotland set-up”, McGeady said on the Scottish Football Podcast about the Millwall loanee at Aberdeen.

“I think that is why he wanted to come to Scotland to have more of the spotlight on himself to get back in Steve Clarke’s plans.

“A very, very good acquisition for Aberdeen and I think he is going to do well up there.”

Nisbet has scored three goals already at Pittodrie and he will be looking to add to his eleven Scotland caps during his loan stint in the Scottish Premiership.