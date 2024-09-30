Former Rangers star Graham Dorrans has insisted that Gers summer signing Hamza Igamane has looked strong and technically sound, but does not believe he is a natural striker.

The Morocco Under-23 international joined the Rangers from Moroccan side AS FAR and has been an off-the-bench impact player mostly.

He started Gers most recent league game against Hibernian at the weekend and Dorrans feels that the Moroccan is not a natural striker.

Dorrans is of the view the 21-year-old attacker is suited more to playing as a wide forward than a traditional centre forward.

The former Gers star admits that the Moroccan has looked physically adept and technically good in his appearances so far at Ibrox.

“The youngster Igamane coming in. He has made a few substitute appearances in the last few weeks”, Dorrans said on the Scottish Football Podcast about the Rangers forward.

“He has looked decent.

“He is strong in stature, he has technically looked well, but today probably he starved a little bit of service as well.

“And to be honest I do not think he is a number 9, he is more of a wide player, coming in off the wide areas.”

Philippe Clement will be looking to slowly integrate Igamane into the team to make him a lethal weapon in his system in the upcoming matches of the campaign.