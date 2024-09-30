Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn thinks that Brenden Aaronson looks like a player who wants to be part of the Whites.

Following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League, Aaronson spent last season in Germany on loan at Union Berlin.

The USA international has returned to Leeds this summer and has stayed with the club in a bid to help them get back to the top flight.

Aaronson has been a regular in Daniel Farke’s starting line-up this season and Redfearn believes that the attacking midfielder has shown tenacity since his return to Elland Road.

He also added that Aaronson, who has already scored twice while assisting one goal in seven appearances this season, looks like a player who wants to be part of Leeds.

“I think he has come back and has shown real tenacity, Aaronson”, Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Coventry City.

“He wants to be part of it; you can see that.

“Actually saying it and coming back and doing it are two different things.

“He looks like he wants to be part of this.”

Leeds are determined to achieve promotion this season and there had been question marks raised over whether Aaronson can cope with the very physical nature of the Championship.