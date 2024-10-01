Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes it should not be forgotten that Bhoys goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made ‘about six very good saves’ in the 7-1 loss at Borussia Dortmund.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had an evening to forget in the Champions League in Germany as they were on the end of a comprehensive drubbing.

Celtic were briefly level early in the first half after Daizen Maeda cancelled out an early Emre Can penalty, but then the Germans accelerated away.

It was 5-1 at half-time and Dortmund added two more goals to thrash Celtic and leave them reeling.

Bhoys legend Bonner admits the evening was an embarrassing one for Celtic and indicated it should not be forgotten it could have been even worse bar some heroics from Schmeichel in goal.

“Reality kicks in. A tough night to forget. Embarrassing, to say the least”, Bonner said on BBC Sportsound.

“It all comes down to the structure and the way Celtic set up defensively. And the mistakes. The mistakes that were then compounded by the nervousness.

“Don’t forget, Schmeichel must have had about six very good saves. And I didn’t count them all.”

Celtic must now lick their wounds and plot how to avoid another defeat when they play their next Champions League game in Italy, against Atalanta.

The Italians are in Champions League action on Wednesday night, against Shakhtar Donetsk.