Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has picked out two Whites players he felt were ‘unplayable’ and ‘electric’ at Carrow Road against Norwich City tonight.

Daniel Farke saw his Leeds side play out a 1-1 draw at his former club in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Leeds fell behind in the game when Norwich struck through a Josh Sargent penalty with just 15 minutes on the clock, the striker having been fouled in the box by Joe Rodon.

The visitors had to wait until into the second half and the hour mark before they drew level and the goal came from Largie Ramazani, assisted by Willy Gnonto.

Newsome feels the two wingers had a superb game at Carrow Road and were ‘electric’ and ‘unplayable’ at times.

He expressed surprise that Farke took both players off before the end, especially as the win was potentially there for Leeds.

“I don’t think it’s two [points] dropped, I wouldn’t go as far as that, but yes, there was a chance for us”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Lots of positives, loads of positives, the way we moved the ball, got from back to front.

“I thought the two wide-men were electric, Willy Gnonto and Ramazani, unplayable at times.

“A bit of a headscratcher, with ten or 15 minutes to go, they are both sat on the bench.

“But listen, it’s a tough place to come to to get a point, especially how Norwich have started”, he added.

Leeds had have their winning streak stopped by Norwich, but will not have to wait long for another opportunity to grab three points as they are in action on Friday night against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.