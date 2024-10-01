David Rogers/Getty Images

Ex-Leicester City star Matt Piper believes that former Foxes boss Enzo Maresca, who is managing Chelsea now, must be looking at Foxes star Mads Hermansen due to his exceptional qualities on the ball.

The Danish shot-stopper joined the Foxes last year when they were in the Championship and has completed 50 appearances for them.

Maresca was tempted to take over at Chelsea this summer and he wanted to take Hermansen with him but a deal did not materialise.

Piper feels that compared to Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Hermansen’s quality on the ball is wonderful.

The ex-Foxes winger believes that Maresca must be keeping a close eye on Hermansen’s performances at the King Power.

“Obviously, Enzo [Maresca] wanted to take him [Hermansen] to Chelsea, that deal did not get done”, Piper said on When You’re Smiling.

“But I am sure Enzo will still be looking at him.

“The contrast between the two [Robert Sanchez and Hermansen], Hermansen is wonderful with the ball at his feet.

“Good decision maker, really crisp and clean with his playing out from the back.”

Even though Leicester lost 4-2 to Arsenal last weekend, Hermansen received plaudits for his shot-stopping ability and Piper recognises that as well.

“But he has shown he can do the other side as well, the shot-stopping.”

Hermansen will look to play a crucial part in Leicester’s push to stay out of relegation trouble this season following a mixed start to life back in the Premier League.