Veteran presenter Richard Keys has claimed that the Manchester United staff have deep animosity towards Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS bought a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United last season with the aim of taking the club back to their glory days and in the summer, decided to back manager Erik ten Hag to continue as the Red Devils boss.

However, despite bringing in a host of big names to strengthen the squad in the summer, Manchester United are struggling and Ten Hag’s future at the club is under scrutiny.

It has been suggested that the Manchester United hierarchy have decided to back Ten Hag despite a difficult start to the season.

Keys claimed that he has received information about the Red Devils staff having a deep animosity towards Ratcliffe and added that the Old Trafford outfit are an unhappy club at the moment.

“On the back of the blog yesterday I got a message from a whistle-blower claiming there’s deep animosity towards Ratcliffe among the few staff left at United”, Keys wrote on X.

“I made calls to be sure. They weren’t wrong. It’s an unhappy club.”

Ten Hag has a tough job on his hands to stop the rot at Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to justify the club hierarchy’s faith in him by turning their season around.