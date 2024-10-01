Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that Reds star Dominik Szoboszlai has the quality to be a better player than he is showing now.

The 23-year-old Hungarian midfielder joined Liverpool last summer and had an impressive first season in Reds colour.

However, this season Szoboszlai’s performance has attracted criticism from former players and at the weekend he showed dissatisfaction with Arne Slot’s decision to substitute him in the 73rd minute of the game against Wolves.

Aldridge believes that the Liverpool star has everything in his game to become a top quality player and pointed out that the number 10 role might not be a natural fit for Szoboszlai.

The ex-Reds star also stressed that to be the best midfielder he needs to adapt to different roles and thinks that Szoboszlai could do better than he is doing now.

“I’ve heard some people suggest that Szoboszlai thinks he is better than he actually is, but I think that’s a touch unfair on him”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“What’s definitely true, though, is that he can be better than he is showing right now for Liverpool.

“When he first arrived, he looked a world-beater and adapted to the Premier League almost instantly.

“The last nine months or so, though, have been a lot more difficult.

“Szoboszlai could be an exceptional player. He really could.

“He has everything in his locker to be a quality player in the modern game. “

The number 10 role is perhaps not natural to him at the moment. But, for me, midfielders have to be capable in several different roles, and the best ones are able to do them all.”

Liverpool fans will be expecting that Slot will be able to help Szoboszlai improve his form in the upcoming games so that the player can help them to achieve their goals.