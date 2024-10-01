Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson thinks that Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi is a player of Premier League stature.

The Japanese centre forward joined Celtic in the summer of 2021 and has featured 140 games for the Bhoys so far.

At the weekend, Kyogo scored twice and also provided an assist in the game against St. Johnstone to help Celtic seal a 6-0 victory.

Ferguson is convinced that Kyogo can play in the top tier of English football and added that the centre-backs hate playing against the Celtic forward.

He also pointed out that Kyogo, 29, is excellent at closing down opposition players and highlighted that the Japanese international has a relentless work ethic on and off the ball.

“I personally think he can play in the English Premier League; no doubt in my mind about that”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“He is a pest.

“You ask any centre-backs, they hate playing against him; constantly on the move, whether that is on the blind side or when they are in possession of the ball.

“His closing down is unbelievable.

“He does the hardest thing in the game and that is score goals.

“I thought his finish against St. Johnstone, it is a difficult one because it is bouncing and he is running through.”

The 29-year-old centre forward has helped Celtic win three consecutive Scottish Premiership titles and is an important part of Rodgers’ side.

He was linked with Manchester City in the summer.