Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Scottish international Barry Ferguson believes that Cameron Carter-Vickers will be a big miss for Celtic, but thinks new boy Aston Trusty played well in defence at the weekend.

Celtic are set to face German giants Borussia Dortmund tonight in their Champions League game and they will be without Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers is out of action due to a toe injury and Celtic’s summer signing Trusty has replaced him in the Bhoys defence in their last two games.

Ferguson admitted that Carter-Vickers is the main man in Celtic’s backline and insisted that he will be a big miss for Brenden Rodgers’ side against Dortmund.

He admitted that Trusty was not his best during his Celtic debut against Falkirk but pointed out that the centre-back looked like a well oiled machine at the weekend against St. Johnstone.

“I think Carter-Vickers will be a big miss for them”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I think he is the main man at the back.

“Well, one thing I will say about Trusty, [he] played well; he looked like a well-oiled machine.

“I thought he looked rusty last week [against Falkirk], but I thought he looked the part against St. Johnstone, very comfortable.

Rodgers will be hoping that Trusty will be able to put in a good performance tonight against Dortmund to help his side come out with a result.