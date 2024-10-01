Ex-Southampton midfielder Jo Tessem has admitted that he is very worried about the Saints due to their stubborn desire to stick to possession football in the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s style of play has helped Saints get back in the Premier League this season but his philosophy so far has not worked.

Despite having the majority of the ball in most of their matches, Martin’s men have not been able to see out a single win in six league games.

Martin has been urged to change his style of play and Tessem also admits that his former side are in trouble due to them sticking to their style of play from the Championship.

“I truly believe that 4-3-3 is the best formation”, Tessem said after the loss to Bournemouth on BBC Radio Solent.

“I do think we are in trouble in the way we play, with the style of play, the possession football we are playing.”

Saints will take on Arsenal next weekend and Tessem feels that if they get a really bad result at the Emirates it will affect them mentally for the upcoming games.

“I am worried that we go to Arsenal and get a really bad result and I am thinking, what will then happen in the next games, which are so crucial.”

Arsenal are considered one of the favourites for the Premier League title this season and Saints will need to be at their best to get anything out of the game against Mikel Arteta’s side.