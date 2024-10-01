Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Fixture: Norwich City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to lock horns with his former club Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship this evening.

The Whites are currently on a run of two wins on the bounce after comfortable victories over Cardiff City and Coventry City, but Norwich represent a different challenge.

Under new boss Johannes Hoff Throup, Norwich have also won their last two games and scored seven goals in the process, beating Watford and Derby County.

Leeds still start as favourites to claim all three points tonight, but they are without key man Ethan Ampadu, who is looking at a lengthy layoff.

Leeds have Illan Meslier between the sticks tonight, while Farke picks a back four of Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Leeds pick Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka, while Brenden Aaronson, Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto support Mateo Joseph.

If Farke needs to chop and change then he has options on the bench and they include Joel Piroe and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Norwich City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Debayo, Crew, Rothwell, Bamford, Chambers, Gelhardt, Piroe