Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his side to lock horns with German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this evening.

Rodgers takes his team to Germany having recorded a superb start to their Champions League league stage campaign with a resounding win over Slovan Bratislava.

The task in Germany is bigger for the Bhoys, but Rodgers will be keen to see how his men fare.

Dortmund currently sit in fifth spot in the Bundesliga and beat Bochum 4-2 on Friday night.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this evening, while at the back Rodgers goes with the four of Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees the Celtic manager look towards Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhasi.

If Rodgers needs to make changes then he has options and they include Reo Hatate and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Team vs Borussia Dortmund

Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Bain, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Hatate, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh