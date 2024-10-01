Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is of the opinion that Watford have a dangerous squad with athletic and quick players.

Watford managed to end their four game winless run at the weekend by defeating Regis Le Bris’ high-flying Sunderland side 2-1.

Now on Wednesday, Tom Cleverley will take his side to Deepdale to face Heckingbottom’s Preston outfit.

Heckingbottom thinks Watford have proven they can compete, starting the season well and believes that Cleverley’s side have big moments in them.

The Preston boss also highlighted that the Hornets have a very dangerous squad, full of players who have pace and athleticism, but believes that his side are well versed in playing against tough opposition.

“The squad’s dangerous”, Heckingbottom told Preston North End’s in house media.

“They’ve got some dangerous players with pace and athleticism.

“We know that and they’ve got really big moments in them.

“They may be quiet, but they’ve got big moments in them.

“They can also really compete so they started the season really, really well.

“They’ve had a couple of results they wouldn’t have been happy with and then they had a big win at the weekend, so we know it’s going to be tough, but we’ve played against good opposition before.”

Watford are seventh in the Championship table and they will be keen on extending their winning momentum by defeating Preston on Wednesday.