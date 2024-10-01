Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers star Ianis Hagi has returned to first-team training following a positive resolution to the standoff between himself and the club, according to the Rangers Review.

Hagi was shipped out to Spanish side Alaves last season on loan, but following his return in the summer, he was demoted to the B team.

Philippe Clement made clear that Hagi was set to leave and it emerged if he played more games for Rangers he would be due a pay rise.

However, there has been a change of situation for the Romanian.

Followng dialogue between the involved parties with the aim to resolve the situation, a solution is in sight.

Hagi has now returned to first-team training and will be available for selection for Rangers’ remaining matches of the season.

Though the Romanian is not in Rangers’ squad for the Europa League, he could be available for selection against St Johnstone on Sunday.

For Romanian FA president Razvan Burleanu, who has admitted his concern about Hagi’s situation at Ibrox, it will come as welcome news.