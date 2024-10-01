Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Former Scotland attacker James McFadden has demanded ‘tough questions’ after Celtic were destroyed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ side travelled to Germany with high hopes after thrashing Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League opener and being in superb form domestically.

Celtic fell behind to a penalty after just seven minutes, which Emre Can converted, but quickly hit back when Daizen Maeda levelled two minutes later.

Karim Adeyemi then put Dortmund ahead just minutes after that, as the Germans hit the accelerator with another Adeyemi goal, a Serhou Guirassy penalty and then another Adeyemi strike making it 5-1 by the break.

Dortmund scored another two goals in the second half to run out comprehensive 7-1 winners and leave Celtic facing scrutiny.

McFadden said on BBC Sportsound: “There would have been a good bit of belief and confidence that Celtic would come here and perform.

“Tough questions will have to be asked.”

He also dubbed the evening ‘sobering’ for Celtic and does not feel the scoreline flattered Dortmund.

“A night to forget for Celtic in so many ways.

“I don’t think you can begrudge Dortmund that scoreline. A sobering night for Celtic”, McFadden added.

Celtic will next get back to domestic action at Ross County, while their next Champions League game is away at Atalanta.