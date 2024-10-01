Former Everton star Michael Ball has pointed out that Toffees new boy Iliman Ndiaye is so unpredictable that he makes fans get up on their feet while watching him.

This summer, Everton boss Sean Dyche was keen on adding firepower in his forward department and signed Ndiaye from Marseille.’

Ndiaye has quickly managed to establish himself as a regular in Everton’s starting line-up and last weekend put in an impressive performance to help the Toffees register their first win against Crystal Palace.

Although Dwight McNeil scored a brace in Everton’s 2-1 win against Palace, Ndiaye’s performance caught the eye of Ball and he admitted that the forward’s unpredictable nature can make people get excited.

Ball also added that Ndiaye’s being fit to complete 90 minutes is a good sign for Everton, as he thinks that tired defenders do not want to face a tricky player like the 24-year-old.

“We know what McNeil is going to do, I think everyone said ‘shoot’ before he got it because we know he’s got the quality to find that corner but when Iliman Ndiaye gets the ball, you don’t have a clue what he’s going to do with it”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He can go left, right or through the middle and it’s exciting, as fans it gets us on our feet.

“We need to finish teams off though and help Ndiaye to be the shining light.

“He’s had a fantastic start and it’s great to see him on the pitch for the full 90 minutes because the last thing that tired defenders want to face is a tricky winger.”

Ndiaye has so far scored only once for Everton this season and Dyche will be hoping that the Senegalese forward will get on the scoresheet more often in the coming weeks.