Tom English has blasted Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers for setting up the Bhoys against Borussia Dortmund the same way they were set up against St. Johnstone.

On Tuesday, Celtic went to Signal Iduna Park to take on Dortmund in the Champions League on the back of a 6-0 win against St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

However, Celtic received a 7-1 thrashing from the German giants, which sparked criticism from former players and the supporters.

English pointed out Rodgers said before the game that Celtic would be resilient and tough to break down against Dortmund and thinks that Celtic’s game plan did not reflect anything that the tactician promised ahead of the game.

The journalist termed Rodgers naïve for believing that Celtic could control the game against Dortmund as they did against St. Johnstone and stressed that the Bhoys have not learned anything from their disastrous Champions League campaign last season.

“They set up tonight away against Borussia Dortmund in the same way they set up against St. Johnstone, expecting to have the same kind of control, and that was never going to happen”, English said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

“We heard from Brendan Rodgers yesterday that they are going to try to be hard to beat, hard to play against, and yet they were a soft touch.

“They do not seem to have learned anything; these are monumental hidings that Brendan Rodgers is overseeing and they are not getting any better in Europe.

“They are naïve to go and play that way without any nod to the kind of things he said he wanted to do, make them tougher to break down, stay in the fight, be resilient, none of those things applied, none of them, so that is just talk.”

Celtic will next face Atalanta in the Champions League on 23rd October and will work on improving their performance in that game.