Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United forward William Osula has insisted that Magpies boss Eddie Howe and other senior players have already helped him get better.

The young Dane joined the Magpies in the most recent transfer window from Sheffield United for £15m.

The Denmark Under-21 international made his Newcastle debut in a 3-1 loss to Fulham last month and on Tuesday night he played the full 90 minutes against AFC Wimbledon in an EFL Cup tussle.

He was brought in as a backup to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson; both of them are currently injured.

Osula stressed that he wants to learn from the senior players and admitted that the Magpies boss has already helped him improve at St James’ Park.

“It’s great these are top players and I’m still young and can always learn and get better from everyone in the squad”, the Newcastle United striker told Chronicle Live.

“Eddie Howe has already helped me improve and I’m hopeful for more.”

Isak is expected to miss Newcastle’s trip to Everton this weekend.

It remains to be seen if Howe will trust Osula with a start against the Toffees at Goodison Park.