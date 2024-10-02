Photo Credit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison believes that Spurs teenager Mikey Moore is so talented and mature that he already seems to be a man.

The 17-year-old winger is highly rated at Spurs and last season Ange Postecoglou gave him his first-team debut.

This season Moore has regularly trained with Tottenham’s first-team and has already made three appearances, including one in the Europa League against Qarabag.

Maddison admitted that sometimes he cannot believe how good Moore is at his age and claimed that he has the maturity of a man already.

He also pointed out that Moore is a polite and well-mannered youngster and admitted that he tries to guide the teenager with advice.

“Mikey, I have to sometimes pinch myself and remember how young he is”, Maddison said at a press conference.

“He’s 17 and came into the group when he was 16.

“He’s a man already.

“When I watch him play, he’s very powerful and only going to get stronger as his body grows.

“He’s a great kid.

“A really well-mannered, polite young man and that’s a credit to his parents.

“That’s the first thing you look to as a senior player.

“And then there’s that ability which we see in training all the time and the Spurs fans want to see more of.

“I try to think of what the 17-year-old James Maddison would want to hear from a senior player and it’s to be treated like a man but also give advice whenever possible.”

Moore has yet to start a game for Spurs and Tottenham fans will be eager to see when Postecoglou will hand him the opportunity.