Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Archie Gray has revealed that the only change since moving from Leeds United to the Premier League club is learning the roles of a different team and a different manager.

The Lilywhites snapped up Gray on a deal worth up to £40m, with centre-back Joe Rodon moving the other way, to Elland Road.

Gray is now five matches old at Tottenham and is enjoying life at his new club, where he feels that he has amazing team-mates, who have helped make his transition easy.

“It has been amazing so far, I’m really enjoying it. I’m lucky to have the team-mates that I’ve got,” Gray told the BBC.

“How they’ve helped me settle into the group has been amazing and I’m really grateful.”

On the changes that he has undergone since moving to a new club, the 18-year-old insisted that it has just been about learning his new role in a different team under a different manager.

“I don’t think too much has changed [since moving from Leeds], it’s just learning the roles of a different team and manager.”

Once those lessons were learnt Gray believes that it has been more of the same.

“Once you’ve learned that it’s quite the same, trying to do as much as you can on the pitch.”

Gray showed impressive form for Leeds United last season in the Championship and was an ever-present figure in Daniel Farke’s team playing different roles.