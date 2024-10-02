Getty Images

Former Rangers star Kris Boys feels if Ianis Hagi wants to get a move away from Ibrox then he will need to perform and that will suit the Gers.

The Romania international has been on the books of the Glasgow giants since 2020 and last season he was loaned out to La Liga side Alaves, where he started only three matches.

Upon returning from his loan stint, the Scottish giants made it clear that Hagi was expected to leave during the summer transfer window but he did not get a move.

There had been an issue with Hagi being due a pay rise if he plays for Rangers again, but there appears to have been a resolution as he is back in first team training.

Rangers legend Boyd feels that Hagi still has a place at Rangers and he is clear if he wants a move, he needs to show other teams what he can do.

“I am delighted that he [Hagi] is back in the fold”, Boyd said on Sky Sports Scotland about the Romanian.

“But for me, it should have been done a long time before because I do think Ianis Hagi still has a place at Rangers.

“If he is going to get that move in January or next summer then he has to perform and that can only be a good thing for Rangers as well.”

It remains to be seen when Philippe Clement might decide to throw Hagi into the mix as the Gers look to hunt down Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.