Ferencvaros boss Pascal Jansen believes that there are many ways to play against Tottenham Hotspur, but the most important thing is to stay true to their style and not be naïve.

The Hungarian champions will have a daunting task to handle when they host the London giants in a Europa League league phase match on Thursday.

Jansen, who has kept a close track of English football, insists that he knows Tottenham well and can understand the challenges they can bring.

According to the 51-year-old, staying true to their style of play and not being naïve will be key to success against the visitors.

“I know the opponent well because I follow the Premier League quite intensively”, Jansen said at a press conference.

“There are many ways to play against Tottenham, but the most important thing is to stay true to our style of play and not be naïve.”

Highlighting Tottenham’s tendency for playing attacking football, Jansen insisted: “Because Spurs are known for their attacking football.

“So we will be under a lot of pressure when we don’t have the ball.”

Ferencvaros were beaten 2-1 in their first match against Anderlecht while Tottenham beat Qarabag 3-0 in theirs.