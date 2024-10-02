Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has hailed his team-mate Robin Propper and he believes that there is a lot more to come from the central defender.

The Glasgow giants paid £1.5m to Eredivisie side FC Twente for the experienced Dutch centre-back in the summer transfer window, as he came in to replace Connor Goldson.

The 31-year-old central defender has already started eight matches in all competitions for Philippe Clement’s side.

Gers shot-stopper Butland admits that Propper has experience playing at a good level and feels the Dutchman has stepped up well.

The English custodian believes that Propper has shown his best qualities already and he is confident that there is more to come from his new team-mate.

“I think for someone like Robin to come in, he is an experienced defender”, Butland told a press conference about Propper.

“He has played at good levels as well, so he has stepped in.

“I think we have seen the best of him and I think there is even more to come.”

Propper and his team-mates have a tough test in the Europa League on Thursday night as they are set to face French giants Lyon.