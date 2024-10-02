George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United’s Under-21s boss Scott Gardner has claimed that Whites starlet Luca Thomas’ performance against Boston United did not surprise because the club are well aware of his quality.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds United in the summer of 2021 from Manchester City and he has been a prolific goalscorer for the Whites youth sides.

On Wednesday, Thomas scored twice against Boston United in their National League Cup opening game to help Gardner’s side secure a 4-3 victory.

Thomas is in great form this season and Gardner insisted that he was not surprised to see the young forward performing well because he is aware of what he is capable of.

Gardner believes that Thomas’ brace against Boston United will increase his confidence and pointed out that the player has found the back of the net so far whenever he is presented with an opportunity.

When asked about Thomas’ excellent display, Gardner told LUTV: “Nothing that we did not expect or do not know about him.

“Gets his confidence up and running.

“He has found the back of the net pretty much in every opportunity, so hope that continues.”

Thomas has scored five times in appearances in the Premier League 2 this season and he will be hoping to impress Leeds boss Daniel Farke to break into the first-team.