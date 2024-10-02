Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton’s start in the Premier League has their owner Dragan Solak ‘concerned’, but Russell Martin will hope he has credit in the bank from last season, according to talkSPORT.

Saints have achieved promotion last season from the Championship after one season of absence from the English top flight.

Martin’s side, however, have struggled massively as they have not been able to cope up with the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

They are currently sitting second bottom in the league table and Martin’s style of football has been questioned by many.

It has now been suggested that Saints owner Solak ‘is concerned’ about the start his side have made in the Premier League.

However, Martin got Saints promoted last season and will hope that can give him some breathing space.

Even if it does, Martin will need to bring positive results soon if he wants to stay at St Mary’s in the upcoming months of the season.

Even though Saints are in desperate need of picking up points, they will face Manchester City and Arsenal in two of their next three matches.