David Rogers/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall’s former club Djurgardens are set for a cash windfall whenever the teenager makes his full Premier League debut.

The 18-year-old Sweden international is considered a top prospect and the north London outfit paid initially £8m for him, beating Barcelona to his signature.

He has signed a five-year deal at Tottenham and has started one match in the Europa League and one more in the EFL Cup.

In the league, though, Ange Postecoglou is yet to start Bergvall as the teenager has been mostly used as an impact substitute.

However, once he starts a match in the Premier League, his former team Djurgardens are set to make a significant profit from that.

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, the Allsvenskan outfit will receive around £2.5m as a bonus whenever Bergvall is handed his full debut in the English top-flight.

The 18-year-old has shown glimpses of his talent and whenever he comes on pitch he has been given set-piece duties as well.

It is now only a matter of time for Djurgardens to secure a £2.5m cash windfall from the Tottenham star’s sale.