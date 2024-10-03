Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa star Ian Taylor is of the view that having Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins is a manager’s dream.

The Villa Park outfit have had a sublime start to their season both in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Even though Watkins is Unai Emery’s first-choice striker, Duran has been excellent with his off-the-bench antics.

He has scored six goals already this season in 297 minutes of football and Taylor stressed that having Duran and Watkins is a manager’s dream.

“It’s a manager’s dream to have Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran and to be managing that situation the way he [Emery] is at the moment”, Taylor said on BBC Radio 5 live about the Aston Villa forward duo.

“You have to take your hat off to him.”

However, Taylor is fully aware of Duran’s desire to start games but he feels that the 20-year-old has the right attitude.

“It’s not easy.

“You will have Jhon Duran every Monday morning saying he wants to be starting games.

“But to be doing what he’s doing – having the right attitude to be on the bench in the first place, then to come on and score – at just 20 years old means he’s a special player.”

Duran scored Villans winning goal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and he will carry massive threat when Aston Villa face Manchester United this Sunday.

He was keen to join West Ham in the summer, but the Hammers would not meet Aston Villa’s asking price.