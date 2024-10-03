George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United great Jon Newsome has picked out a Whites player that he feels Daniel Farke might drop from the starting line-up against Sunderland.

Farke’s side have just played out a 1-1 draw at Norwich City, which saw Largie Ramazani score the goal for Leeds.

There has been much debate about Leeds’ attacking options and striker Mateo Joseph impressed Farke last season with the limited opportunities he received and the Whites boss has picked him over Joel Piroe in the ongoing campaign.

However, he has so far failed to grab his opportunity and only managed to score one in his eight league starts this season, with Piroe and Patrick Bamford waiting in the wings.

Newsome pointed out that Piroe has already scored three times from coming off the bench and believes at some point he will be demanding Farke start him.

The former Leeds star questioned how long the boss will be willing to stick with Joseph and believes that Farke has an opportunity to drop the youngster against Sunderland to give Piroe an opportunity.

When asked whether he would be surprised to see Farke drop Joseph in the Sunderland game, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he was quiet this evening.

“I thought he played decent against Cardiff. How long do you stick with him? End of the day, strikers are judged by their goals.

“So far this season he has only one; Piroe has three coming on as a substitute.

“At some point where does Piroe knock on the gaffer’s door? At what point does the manager say, ‘I am just going to shake it up a little bit’.

“The fact that we play Tuesday night at Norwich City and then Friday night at Sunderland might be the perfect opportunity for him to say, ‘I am just going to rest you tonight and change it up a little bit’.

Now all eyes will be on Farke to see whether he will stick with young Joseph during the game with Sunderland or will decide to give someone else an opportunity.