Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City new boy Alfie May believes that though Blues are still a new team trying to gel, it will be important for them to build a bond because that will take them to the next level.

Chris Davies has made a bright start to his career as a manager, helping Blues build a seven-game unbeaten run as they look to win the League One title.

May, a big money summer arrival, believes that the work they have started is developing and there is still a long way to go.

According to the former Charlton Athletic man, given the significant number of incomings over the summer, it will take them time to gel.

For continued success, building a strong bond between team-mates will be a prerequisite, the prolific striker further insists.

“It’s important we have that bond because that’s what will take us to the next level”, May told the BBC.

On the chemistry that has been built between him and his other two striking partners Lyndon Dykes and Jay Stansfield, May added: “Lyndon’s played the last two and he’s worked with Jay well too.

“We’re still learning every day.

“We’ve played eight league games and we’re still a new team.

“We’ve got loads to do and to gel.

“I’ve been brought to score goals and you can ask Jay and Lyndon and they will say the same.

“Whoever scores the goals, as long as we’re winning, it doesn’t matter.

“You don’t want to turn up every week and assume you’re playing.

“Competition is good.”

Together with Stansfield, May has scored eight of the 17 goals Birmingham have scored so far this season in League One.