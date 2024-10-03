Pete Norton/Getty Images

Danny Collins is of the view that Sunderland new boy Wilson Isidor is a character and believes that his confidence shows on the pitch.

Last season, Sunderland struggled in the goalscoring department and brought in Isidor from Zenit St. Petersburg in the summer to strengthen their forward line-up, especially with Jack Clarke having been sold.

Isidor started the last two games for Sunderland in the absence of Eliezer Mayenda and has found the back of the net on both occasions.

Former Sunderland star Collins was left impressed by the 24-year-old’s display against Derby County on Tuesday and he thinks that Black Cats fans will like Isidor.

He also believes that Isidor is a player with character and confidence and pointed out that the centre forward’s confidence shows when he is on the pitch.

While talking about Isidor’s performance, Collins told Sunderland TV: “The fans will take to him as well.

“I have seen the interview you did with the new players, obviously, and he was a bit of a character on the stage, wasn’t he?

“It looks like he is full of confidence and you don’t mind that and it is showing for me on the pitch as well.”

Sunderland are set to face their fellow promotion contenders Leeds United on Friday and will be hoping to see continue Isidor his form against them to help the Black Cats stay top of the table.