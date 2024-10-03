Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loaned out star at Matthew Craig has stated that League One can be challenging at times but insisted that his loan spell at Barnsley has been good so far.

Craig has come through the academy set-up of Tottenham and this season joined League One outfit Barnsley on loan for more regular football.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has established himself as a regular starter in Barnsley’s starting line-up and has already made eight appearances for them in the league.

Craig believes that League One is a good league with good players in it and added that so far he is feeling good with his loan spell at Barnsley.

The Tottenham starlet also admitted that the league at times provides him with challenging circumstances but acknowledged that he has experienced some good moments as well.

“It is obviously a good league with good players in and obviously it is going to be challenging at times, but then you also find good moments within that as well”, Craig told Barnsley TV.

“I think so far it has been good and obviously you would hope to see results and would be able to pick up more points than we have done, but I think that is obviously in an ideal world as well.

“We keep building and trying to, like I said, build on the performances and results and hopefully we can pick up more points in the future.”

The 21-year-old Spurs star will be determined to impress this season for the League One outfit to get into Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou’s plans for next season.