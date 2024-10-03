Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin expects the Leeds United versus Sunderland game to be a low-scoring affair despite there being some brilliant attacking players on both sides.

The Black Cats are set to pay hosts to Daniel Farke’s side on Friday in order to make sure that they maintain their dominance of the Championship.

Parkin has been left impressed with what he has seen from the league leaders, who believes have been really consistent under their new manager Regis Le Bris.

A key to Sunderland’s success, according to Parkin, has been their manager sticking to a similar starting line-up despite defeats.

“Sunderland have been incredibly consistent to this point. They have responded to the couple of defeats they have had by winning the subsequent games”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“At the Stadium of Light they are incredibly strong and this is with a consistent line-up, they didn’t make changes the other day after their most recent defeat at Watford.

“A pretty similar team that took to the field against Derby and they respond in a difficult game against a Derby side who really sit in.”

Leeds will be a completely different kind of challenge though, Parkin believes, as they are a side, who love to have more control of the ball.

“This is going to be a completely different game, a complete contrast. Sunderland 20th for average possession at the moment.

“They are happy to break and break fast and Leeds invariably will have more control of the ball.”

Parkin expects a low-scoring affair on Friday night.

“So that’s the style of game, the pattern of the game that I am anticipating, I think it will be a low-scoring, despite some brilliant attacking players on both sides.”

Leeds are firm favourites to win promotion this season and will represent a thorough examination of Sunderland’s own promotion hopes.