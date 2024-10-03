Michael Regan/Getty Images

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup is keen to see Liverpool loanee Kaide Gordon continue to step out of his comfort zone, which he feels he did against Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Liverpool sanctioned a season-long loan for 19-year-old winger Gordon to Championship outfit Norwich to help with his development.

On Tuesday, Gordon came on as a substitute in the 71st minute of the game and helped the Canaries secure a 1-1 draw against promotion hopefuls Leeds.

Thorup admitted that he is pleased with the performance of the Liverpool youngster on Tuesday and believes that Gordon helped to shift the momentum of the game when he came on.

The Norwich boss pointed out that Gordon provided support in his least favourite areas of the pitch, which he believes is exactly what the Reds starlet needs to do more in the future.

“I’m very pleased. Like I’ve said regarding him before, we need to get him up to speed so that he can play for more than 45 minutes, which is where he is at now”, Thorup told the Pink Un.

“What I saw today was a player who is ready to support in areas of the game that may not be his favourite, which is exactly the approach we hope to see and want to see.

“What he gave the team was good, and he was a part of us changing the momentum of the game towards the end.”

Thorup will be hoping that Gordon can soon get his fitness to a level where he can start games for Norwich.