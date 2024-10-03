Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Zoltan Gera believes that though on paper Tottenham Hotspur are the most likely winner against Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, football is beautiful because it is not won depending on which club have the more star players.

The defending Hungarian champions will have a job on their hands when they host the London giants in their league phase Europa League match on Thursday.

Gera, who saw Tottenham at close quarters during his stay in England, knows the quality that Ange Postecoglou’s team will bring to the table on the night.

However, reflecting back on his playing days, Gera insisted that he always considered playing against a bigger team to be a great opportunity.

Though Tottenham have more star players, Gera believes that games are not won based on which club has more star players in their team.

“As a player, I always considered it an excellent opportunity when we played against bigger, ‘star teams'”, Gera told Hungarian outlet M4 Sports.

“On paper, Tottenham is the most likely, but the football is beautiful because it is not certain that the team that has more stars will win, maybe the one that has more value.

“I think the fact that they are playing against such a high-level team boosts the Fradi players.”

Gera also floated the prospect of Ferencvaros springing a surprise for Tottenham.

“In such cases, the game has the “brilliant factor”, Ferencvaros can even surprise the Spurs.”

Tottenham head into the match with confidence having scored six goals, three each in their last two matches against Qarabag in the Europa League and Manchester United in the Premier League.