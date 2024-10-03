Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stoke City boss Narcis Pelach has revealed that he assured Leicester City loanee Tom Cannon a few days ago that he would back him even if he had some bad games for the Potters.

Leicester signed Cannon last summer and this season he has been loaned out to Stoke to help his development.

Cannon struggled to find goals in his initial games, but on Wednesday netted four goals against Portsmouth to help Stoke secure a 6-1 victory.

Pelach revealed that he and his coaching staff talked with the Leicester forward a few days ago and told him that he needs to have patience as they will back him even if he has bad games.

The Stoke boss is of the view that Cannon is a good striker and stated that he is pleased to see the Foxes star finding his shooting boots against Portsmouth.

“He is a very good striker and has been struggling a little bit so far since he has come to Stoke”, Pelach told Stoke City’s in-house media.

“We had a nice chat the other day sitting in my office, all of us.

“We just wanted to give him confidence and make him feel that look you need patience; we are going to back you; we are not going to drop you; you are going to stay on the team because we believe in you and I think it was good in both ways, so I enjoyed the talk with him.

“He is a good guy and today he got the reward, but yes we just wanted to make him feel that he is important for us and we trust him and above all, if you have a couple of games where you are not great, we are not the type of coaches that we are going to drop you, so we are going to back you and I am very pleased that today he had these four goals.”

Cannon will now be hoping to continue his form in front of the opposition goal in the upcoming games for Stoke.