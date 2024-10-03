Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany legend Didi Hamann has admitted that in his view Harry Kane has yet to do what he was taken to Bayern Munich to do and feels he should have scored against Aston Villa.

Bayern Munich slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Kane drawing a blank.

Kane scored 44 goals in 45 games for Bayern Munich last season, including eight in the Champions League, while this season he has struck ten times in eight games.

Hamann though remains unconvinced about Kane as he insists the striker should be standing up and doing the business when it really matters, such as against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Kane should, Hamann believes, be judged less on handfuls of goals against Bundesliga sides and more on the biggest moments.

“Harry Kane also had a personally sobering evening in Birmingham – in addition to the defeat. I said after the European Championship in the summer that he still has to prove that he is worth the 100 million – even though he scored over 30 goals last year”, Hamann said via German daily Bild.

“He wasn’t brought in to score a hat-trick against Darmstadt.

“He was brought in to score against Leverkusen and Aston Villa and to score in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“He hasn’t done that yet.”

Kane is now playing under a new manager at Bayern Munich in the shape of Vincent Kompany and the Belgian is expected to regain the Bundesliga title at a minimum.