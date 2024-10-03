Photo Credit

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has suffered a fresh injury and faces a race against time to be fit for their final game before the international break against Newcastle United on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old played only his first senior game of the season against Crystal Palace and was a key part in his team’s 2-1 win.

It was also the club’s first win of the season, one that helped them climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

However, Sean Dyche’s side are not guaranteed the services of the defender for a second game running.

Branthwaite has a fresh injury concern and is recovering from a quad injury.

Whether he is fit to play against Newcastle at the weekend now remains to be seen as a late fitness test could be the determining factor.

Everton eased him into action by playing him for their Under-21 team.

The Toffees are in desperate need of points after managing just eight of their first six games.