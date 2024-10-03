George Wood/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray has revealed that the amount of games he played in the Championship with Leeds United last season has helped him become robust and strong.

Gray took the leap from the Championship to the Premier League this summer after the Lilywhites beat Brentford to his signature.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, has already played three top-flight matches and a Europa League fixture and is enjoying life at his new club.

He though does not fail to recognise the contribution of his former club Leeds for whom he played as many as 52 matches last season.

According to Gray, it was those huge number of matches that shaped him as a player, helping him become robust and strong with his body.

“The amount of games [in the Championship] has helped me with being robust and being strong with my body”, Gray told the BBC.

“I can play as many games as possible and I back myself to do that.

“I’m grateful for the season that I had last year, it helped me a lot and I can take that into this year.”

Gray was used in multiple roles by his Leeds manager Daniel Farke last season and won the club’s young player of the season award.