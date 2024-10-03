Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Ethan Ampadu’s injury could deal a seismic blow to Leeds United’s promotion hopes.

Ampadu, who joined Leeds from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, has been a key part of Daniel Farke’s squad and the Whites boss appointed him captain this season.

The defensive midfielder suffered a knee injury in the 41st minute of the game against Coventry City late in September, which forced him out of play.

Leeds boss Farke revealed that Ampadu will be unavailable to the Whites until January, which Clarke termed a seismic blow for the club.

The ex-EFL star also believes that Ampadu being a crucial player for the team, his unavailability could affect Leeds’ promotion hopes this season.

When asked about whether Ampadu’s injury will cause Leeds problems, Clarke said on What The EFL: “Seismic blow, I think for Leeds United and their prospects of getting promoted.

“I think it is massive; I really do.”

Leeds United are set to travel to the Stadium of Light on Friday to face Sunderland and Farke will also miss another of his key players in the form of Ilia Gruev due to an injury.