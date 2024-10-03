Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United ‘will hurt’ Rangers if the Gers produce a similar display to that against Lyon on Thursday night, former Gers star Billy Dodds feels.

Following a superb performance and result away at Malmo in their opening Europa League game, Rangers had high hopes hosting Lyon at Ibrox.

The French though were a class act and struck three times in the first half to lead 3-1 at half-time, with Tom Lawrence scoring for the Gers.

Lyon’s dominance was such that they could have scored more than just one more goal in the second period and Dodds is concerned with games against Premier League pair Tottenham and Manchester United to come.

He feels if Rangers play as they did in the first half then the English duo will hurt them.

“I think Man United and Spurs will hurt this Rangers team if they play like they did in the first half, Dodds said post match on BBC Sportsound.

Fellow former Rangers striker Steven Thompson admits that the Gers were simply beaten by the better side on the night.

He explained: “Rangers have been outclassed and outplayed.”

With Manchester United having drawn their opening two Europa League games, there is the prospect the Red Devils could badly need a win when they host Rangers at Old Trafford in January.

Rangers are due to host Tottenham, who have won their opening two games, in the middle of December.