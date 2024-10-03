Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers attacker Steven Thompson has asked the question of whether the Gers’ results have been ‘masking’ their performances, after a 4-1 loss at home to Lyon.

Rangers won lots of plaudits for their opening game in the Europa League when they beat Malmo and many thought they could put up a stiff challenge for Lyon at Ibrox.

It was not to be though as the French eased to a 4-1 win and in truth could have even scored more goals on the night.

Domestically, Rangers have already lost ground on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, while there are now sure to be questions following the loss to Lyon.

Thompson believes the situation could possibly be worrying for Rangers as the performances have not been good, even though results have largely held up.

He shared his concern that the results Rangers have been getting may have been masking poor performances.

“We saw what happened to Celtic midweek in the Champions League and Rangers were outclassed similarly this evening, albeit at home”, Thompson said on BBC Sportsound.

“But Rangers, this is the worrying thing for them, are quite a distance behind Celtic in terms of the quality players that they’ve got, especially in forward areas.

“Rangers had built up a wee bit of momentum with the four clean sheets, but the performances, Malmo apart, haven’t been great.

“So maybe they’ve been masking with results instead of performances.

“The manager will try to get a rhetoric of ‘it’s looking good’. But is it? That’s the question.”

Rangers will be back to domestic action this weekend when they play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership and Philippe Clement will want his men to head into the international break with a win.