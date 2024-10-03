Getty Images

Fixture: Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has named his team and substitutes to lock horns with Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the Europa League this evening.

Postecoglou saw his men overcome an early sending off to get their Europa League league stage campaign off to a winning start against Qarabag and there is the opportunity for more points here.

Ferencvaros lost their Europa League opener 2-1 away at Anderlecht and will hope they can use home advantage to spring a surprise on Spurs.

Spurs though are in good form and comfortably beat Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend and they start as firm favourites here.

Vicario starts between the sticks for Tottenham, while at the back Postecoglou goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Archie Gray.

Midfield sees Tottenham deploy Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Lucas Bergvall, while Timo Werner, Will Lankshear and Mikey Moore provide the attacking threat.

Postecoglou has a host of options to bring on off the bench if needed, including Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Ferencvaros

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Gray, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall, Werner, Lankshear, Moore

Substitutes: Forster, Austin, Dorrington, Van de Ven, Cassanova, Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski, Ajayi, Johnson, Solanke