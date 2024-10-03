Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson has admitted that he is sacrificing his wages to help Inverness Caledonian Thistle deal with their financial problems.

52-year-old former Everton defender took charge of Inverness last year in September and under his management, they are sixth in the Scottish League One table.

However, the club off the pitch are dealing with a massive financial crisis as they are on the brink of administration.

Toffees legend Ferguson revealed that he has decided to manage the club without taking a salary and stressed that he feels that it is the right thing to do right now to help the club.

Ferguson pointed out that he cannot go forever without wages as he has his family to take care of but highlighted that he made a personal choice knowing that Inverness is not in a good situation.

“Obviously, I can’t go without a wage forever and ever because I need to put food on the table myself”, Ferguson said at a press conference.

“But at the moment, I think needs must. So, I’m making sacrifices.

“Just think it’s the right thing for me to do personally.

“It’s a personal choice. It’s not easy is it? It’s not easy for the club.

“But there you go. I’ve made the decision and hopefully it can help.”

The ex-Toffees star worked as an assistant manager at Everton under Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Frank Lampard before leaving in January to take charge of Forest Green Rovers.