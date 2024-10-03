David Balogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted he does not know why Spurs star Brennan Johnson gets criticised and feels he is now ahead of his attacking rivals in terms of numbers.

Johnson has been a standout performer for the Lilywhites so far this season and his influence was yet again felt in the 2-1 win Europa League over Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Thursday.

After coming on in the 65th minute of the match, Johnson became a crucial addition as his goal eventually proved to be the determining factor for Tottenham.

Heaping praise on the winger, Tottenham boss Postecoglou insisted that the player is in a great vein of form right now but this season has not been a one-off for him.

Comparing him with other wingers the manager insisted that Johnson is probably ahead of other wingers with his numbers.

“He’s in a great vein of form right now. He’s really confident”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“They thrive on that sort of stuff, but his numbers have always been good.

“I was always curious as to why he was singled out because his numbers were always good when stacked up against the other wingers.

“Now he’s probably ahead of them with his numbers.”

The goal in Hungary was Johnson’s second in-a-row in the Europa League which comes in addition to another two in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup.